Chiefs last unbeaten left through first 4 weeks of season - KCTV5

Chiefs last unbeaten left through first 4 weeks of season

The biggest reason the Kansas City Chiefs are the last remaining unbeaten team through the first four weeks of the NFL season is that someone long ago decided games should be 60 minutes.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.