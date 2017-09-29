Judge sets Kylr Yust's pre-trial hearing for Oct. 13 - KCTV5

Judge sets Kylr Yust's pre-trial hearing for Oct. 13

The trial date for the man charged for torching Jessica Runions’ car has changed. Kylr Yust’s trial will begin Oct. 23. Before that, he’ll appear before a judge for a pre-trial on Oct. 13.
