4 inmates charged after brutal attack on Jackson County Detentio - KCTV5

4 inmates charged after brutal attack on Jackson County Detention Center guard

Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker announced Wednesday that charges have been brought against four inmates who laid in wait before attacking a Jackson County Detention Center guard.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.