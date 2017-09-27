Kansas City makes list for ‘Best Coffee Cities in America’ - KCTV5

Kansas City makes list for ‘Best Coffee Cities in America’

If you're grabbing a cup of coffee on the road this morning, you'll want to hear this. Kansas City made the list for the best coffee cities in America.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.