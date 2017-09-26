TRENDING: Cub's Addison Russell takes out Cardinals fan's nachos - KCTV5

TRENDING: Cub's Addison Russell takes out Cardinals fan's nachos, delivers him new ones

Addison Russell helped the Cubs build a big lead early, then made some friends out of rival fans. He delivered nachos to a fan down the third-base line a few innings after diving into the stands and spilling the fan's original plate of chips.
