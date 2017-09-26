Parents, alumni rally for support after attacks on LGBTQ groups - KCTV5

Parents, alumni rally for support after attacks on LGBTQ groups at Olathe Northwest

Community members are hoping to help students at an Olathe school start their Tuesday on a positive note. Parents and alumni of Olathe Northwest will stand outside the school with signs of love and support.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.