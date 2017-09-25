Family Day: Olathe asks everyone to celebrate with their loved o - KCTV5

Family Day: Olathe asks everyone to celebrate with their loved ones today

We all try to spend time with our family, but sometimes life gets in the way. Monday is Family Day. It's a reminder to make time to connect all throughout the day. And in Olathe, they're hoping everyone will get involved.
