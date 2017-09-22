1-year-old killed in Lawrence shooting - KCTV5

1-year-old killed in Lawrence shooting

A toddler was killed in shooting Friday morning in Lawrence, police say. Officers were called shortly after 10:30 a.m. to a home in the 600 block of North Michigan Street on a report of a shooting involving a 1-year-old.
