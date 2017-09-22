Plants that cool, reduce humidity - KCTV5

Plants that cool, reduce humidity

Posted:
By Chris Oberholtz, Digital Content Manager
Connect

Find out what plants can help cool a room, purify the air and even help reduce humidity.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.