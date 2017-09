Autumn arrives with the Autumnal Equinox at 3:02 PM today. It's a good thing we have calendars because you'd never know Fall has arrived if you are only gauging it with a thermometer. This morning will start in the lower to mid-70s under mostly clear skies and a steady south breeze. The afternoon brings more heat under mostly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90.