New Home Run King! Royals' Moustakas sets franchise record with - KCTV5

New Home Run King! Royals' Moustakas sets franchise record with #37

Posted:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

For the second straight night, history was made from a Kansas City Royals home run. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.