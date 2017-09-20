Breast cancer surgical advancement - KCTV5

Breast cancer surgical advancement

According to the US Breast Cancer Statistics, about one in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime. An estimated 252,000 cases are expected to be diagnosed by the end of this year.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.