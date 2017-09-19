Sporting Kansas City prepares for U.S. Open Cup final - KCTV5

Sporting Kansas City prepares for U.S. Open Cup final

Posted:
By Nick Sloan, Digital Producer
By Neal Jones, News Producer/Editor
Sporting Kansas City will look to win the club's fourth U.S. Open Cup.  

