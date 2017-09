Low clouds, some areas of dense fog with mist and a few showers or weak T-storms will start our day. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until 9 a.m. It looks like a 30% chance of showers or a T-storm will hang around for a good chunk of the morning before drying out completely. Any fog in the area should dissipate quickly by or shortly after 9 a.m. Skies this afternoon are partly sunny.