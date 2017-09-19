Residents voice opinion about what goes in at old Indian Springs - KCTV5

Residents voice opinion about what goes in at old Indian Springs Mall site

Residents in Kansas City KS will look at the next steps for the Indian Springs Mall on Tuesday. It's a project they've already shown they have strong feelings about.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.