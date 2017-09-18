The Rant: Viewers discuss protesting, rioting in St. Louis - KCTV5

The Rant: Viewers discuss protesting, rioting in St. Louis

Posted:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

It was a busy weekend of unrest in St. Louis. That was on the mind of many of our viewers. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.