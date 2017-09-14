Long-time Kansas City political consultant Steve Glorioso dies - KCTV5

Long-time Kansas City political consultant Steve Glorioso dies

Posted:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A long-time political consultant in Kansas City has died. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.