US Sec. of Ed. Betsy DeVos to visit JCCC on "Rethink School" tou - KCTV5

US Sec. of Ed. Betsy DeVos to visit JCCC on "Rethink School" tour

Thursday will mark United States Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos’ first visit to the Kansas City area.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.