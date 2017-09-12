U2 rocks the house at Arrowhead Stadium - KCTV5

U2 rocks the house at Arrowhead Stadium

Posted:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

U2's fans in Kansas City remember the band's history in the city. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.