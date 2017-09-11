Heart to Heart shifts to Florida following Irma - KCTV5

Heart to Heart shifts to Florida following Irma

Posted:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

The Heart to Heart team left Houston heading to Naples, FL on Sunday. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.