Better Homes & Gardens KC Homes raises $15,000 to build tiny hom - KCTV5

Better Homes & Gardens KC Homes raises $15,000 to build tiny homes for homeless vets

Posted:
Posted by Zoe Brown, Digital Producer
Connect
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

A tiny project is making a big impact for veterans living in the Kansas City area.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.