Better Homes & Gardens KC Homes raises $15,000 to build tiny hom - KCTV5

Better Homes & Gardens KC Homes raises $15,000 to build tiny home community for homeless vets

Those of you heading to the Royals game Thursday night may notice a house in the parking lot, and there's a good reason why. KCTV5’s Jessica Reyes explains how it's helping veterans in our community.
