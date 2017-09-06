Explosion, fire reported near Kansas City Ice Center and Ice Pav - KCTV5

Explosion, fire reported near Kansas City Ice Center and Ice Pavilion in Shawnee

Firefighters are on the scene after an explosion and fire near the Kansas City Ice Center and Ice Pavilion. Crews were called about 5 a.m. Wednesday to a small utility building just north of the ice center located at 19900 Johnson Dr.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.