Kansas City doctors hope CT scans of mummies help unravel past - KCTV5

Kansas City doctors hope CT scans of mummies help unravel past

There is an unusual test going on at St. Luke's Wednesday morning. Doctors are conducting CT scans of mummies from the Union Station Mummies of the World exhibit.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.