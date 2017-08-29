Blue wine makes its way to United States - KCTV5

Blue wine makes its way to United States

U.S. drinkers preordered more than 30,000 bottles of an electric blue wine from a Spanish wine maker, but it never came because of regulation hurdles. Now, Eater.com says those are cleared and it will come to Miami, Boston and Texas.
