Kansas City area gas prices see spike after Hurricane Harvey - KCTV5

Kansas City area gas prices see spike after Hurricane Harvey

Hurricane Harvey could send gas prices soaring by as much as 25 cents. The storm has already knocked out 22-percent of the Gulf of Mexico's oil-refinery capacity.
