Tropical Storm Harvey cancels flights at KCI - KCTV5

Tropical Storm Harvey cancels flights at KCI

Tropical Storm Harvey is creating havoc for travelers not only in Texas but all over the country. There are a handful of flight cancellations at Kansas City International Airport.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.