Thousands of rescues made in Houston after Harvey hits - KCTV5

Thousands of rescues made in Houston after Harvey hits

Posted:
HOUSTON, TX (KCTV) -

Thousands of rescues across Texas after #Harvey left a wave of deadly flooding and damage. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.