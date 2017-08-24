4 injured in fire at Olathe condo - KCTV5

4 injured in fire at Olathe condo

Posted:
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) -

Firefighters in Johnson County are working a two-alarm building fire in Olathe. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.