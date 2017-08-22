Firefighters rescue man from flood waters in Big Blue River - KCTV5

Firefighters rescue man from flood waters in Big Blue River

Kansas City firefighters rescue a man trapped on top of a truck stranded in flood waters near Minor Park at 112th Street and Holmes Road.
