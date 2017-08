Monday is off to a mild start and high temperatures will be warm. We'll be dealing with some cloud cover through the day and there's also a slight chance of rain. Of course, today's the big day and hopefully most of us will stay dry and we can get a few cloud breaks during the solar eclipse. Temperatures are expected to take a dip during the event and may not be able to recover once the sun comes back out due to the cloud cover. Highs in the mid-80s.