Kansas, Missouri could soon face shortage of high school athleti - KCTV5

Kansas, Missouri could soon face shortage of high school athletics referees

Posted:
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -

Before officials even step onto a court or a field, the odds are stacked against them. 

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.