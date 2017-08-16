What do bubbles in your beer glass mean? - KCTV5

What do bubbles in your beer glass mean?

Posted:
By Better Kansas City
Connect

Christine finds out just how important a clean glass is when it comes to enjoying a beer.

Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.