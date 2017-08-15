Young Chiefs fan gets chance of a lifetime to bond with team - KCTV5

Young Chiefs fan gets chance of a lifetime to bond with team

It's hard to predict what will happen at Chiefs training camp each day. As KCTV5’s Neal Jones reports, sometimes, the biggest story comes from off the field.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.