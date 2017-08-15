2 children killed in fire at apartment complex in Overland Park - KCTV5

2 children killed in fire at apartment complex in Overland Park

Authorities are searching for what caused a fire at an apartment complex that took the life of two young children early Tuesday morning.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.