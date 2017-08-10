Missouri troopers give inside look at manhunt for suspected Clin - KCTV5

Missouri troopers give inside look at manhunt for suspected Clinton cop killer

Ian McCarthy is charged in officer Gary Michael's murder. He was captured Tuesday in Henry County after a long and exhaustive manhunt. The Missouri Highway Patrol shows us the technology they used to help track him down.
