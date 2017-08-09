Inflatable device helps clear out sludge in Mission Hills - KCTV5

Inflatable device helps clear out sludge in Mission Hills

A project in Mission Hills looks rather odd, but neighbors are hoping it works to clean their lake near City Hall. KCTV5's Carolyn Long explains.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.