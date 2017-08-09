Royals manager Ned Yost benches Alex Gordon - KCTV5

Royals manager Ned Yost benches Alex Gordon

The I-70 Series is heading east. The Royals play in St. Louis Wednesday night. KCTV5’s Dani Welniak has more on who will be standing out for the second half the series.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.