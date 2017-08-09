Bruno Mars brings the party to Kansas City - KCTV5

Bruno Mars brings the party to Kansas City

Bruno Mars is at the Sprint Center Wednesday night, and tickets are scarce. KCTV5’s Gina Bullard explains what you can do to get yours before they're gone.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.