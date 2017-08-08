Chiefs prepare for first preseason aame - KCTV5

Chiefs prepare for first preseason aame

Chiefs fans, your long wait is almost over. KCTV5’s Neal Jones was in St. Joe on Tuesday for the team's final practice before kicking off their preseason.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.