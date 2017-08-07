Radio dispatches offer insight after Clinton police officer shot - KCTV5

Radio dispatches offer insight after Clinton police officer shot

Radio dispatch audio offers insight into the chaos that followed the fatal shooting of Clinton police officer Gary Michael.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.