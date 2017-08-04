10 people sickened by package at Kansas City IRS building - KCTV5

10 people sickened by package at Kansas City IRS building

A federal organization that responds to terrorism and criminal acts against U.S. government infrastructure is investigating after a suspicious package sickened about 10 people at the IRS building in Kansas City.
