Chicken N Pickle named top US rooftop bar for viewing total sola - KCTV5

Chicken N Pickle named top US rooftop bar for viewing total solar eclipse

A partial eclipse will be visible in all of Kansas City -- but you'll only see the whole thing if you head a few miles north to North Kansas City.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.