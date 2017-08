The chance for a few showers will linger through the morning with a chance for a few stronger storms during the afternoon, mainly south and east of the KC Metro. Due to a cold front moving through, a few breaks of sun will be the most sunshine we'll be able to get. The afternoon severe threat is low but a stronger storm could bring some hail or strong wind gusts to the area. The viewing area dries out through the evening and then it turns much cooler.