We'll have a chance for showers and storms today, a stronger storm is possible but severe weather doesn't look likely. Morning temperatures are in the high 60s and low 70s. Temperatures are going to be below normal today and highs will be in the 70s most of the day but should reach the low 80s for most areas. Satellite and radar show a cold front moving through the area and this is what will bring a chance for showers and storms today.