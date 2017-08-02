Kansas City Fire Department overtime costs climb - KCTV5

Kansas City Fire Department overtime costs climb

Kansas City is spending millions of dollars on overtime for the city's firefighters. Now, the city is looking for ways to reduce that amount.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.