Kansas City Library prepares for rooftop eclipse event - KCTV5

Kansas City Library prepares for rooftop eclipse event

If you're looking for a prime place to view the total solar eclipse on Aug. 21, the Kansas City Library downtown might be a good option.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.