Olathe City Council unanimously approves plan for $59 million so - KCTV5

Olathe City Council unanimously approves plan for $59 million soccer complex

Olathe City Council members have moved the city one step closer to a new soccer complex.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.