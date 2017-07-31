Family displaced after flames engulf home in Prairie Village - KCTV5

Family displaced after flames engulf home in Prairie Village

Flames engulfed a home in Prairie Village on Sunday morning. Neighbors say a young couple lived there with their baby and were not home when the fire broke out.
