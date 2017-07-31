Summer on the cheap: Free things to do this week with the kids - KCTV5

Summer on the cheap: Free things to do this week with the kids

Summer doesn't have to break the bank. There are plenty cheap, and even free, activities across the metro.
Powered by Frankly
KCTV 5 News

News

Weather

Entertainment

Online Public File: 
KCTV  KSMO

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KCTV; Kansas City, MO. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.